Restaurant owner who delivered 100,000 lockdown meals named Freeman of the City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Restaurant owner who delivered 100,000 lockdown meals named Freeman of the City

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 2:21 pm
Sujan Katuwal delivered more than 100,000 free meals to frontline staff during the Covid-19 pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)
Sujan Katuwal delivered more than 100,000 free meals to frontline staff during the Covid-19 pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)

The owner of a Nepalese restaurant who delivered 100,000 free meals during the pandemic has said he feels “humbled” after becoming a Freeman of the City of London.

Sujan Katuwal, the owner of Panas Gurkha in Lewisham, south London, and his wife, Bandana, decided to give meals to NHS workers and community centres after having to close their restaurant in March 2020 because of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, he was awarded Freedom of the City in recognition of his contribution to the community.

Sujan Katuwal made Freeman of the City of London
Sujan Katuwal (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Katuwal said: “It is wonderful to receive this award and I feel humbled by the recognition. My wife and I are doing everything we can to help our community.

“I have huge admiration for frontline staff who often work long hours under immense pressure. It feels fantastic to have supported them – and put a few smiles on faces.”

People are either nominated or can apply for Freedom of the City of London, which offers them a link to London and dates back to a tradition from 1237 in which recipients were able to freely carry out their trade.

The Freedom can also be awarded by the City of London Corporation to people who have contributed to London or public life in a significant way.

This accolade is not the only one he has received as he was given the Queen’s Award for voluntary service in 2020 alongside his wife.

Recipients of meals provided by the duo were said to have been treated to an array of Nepalese delights, which included Mr Katuwal’s signature dish – Mum’s Curry – a medium hot chicken dish named after his mother.

Coronavirus – Thu Mar 11, 2021
Actress Joanna Lumley with Sujan Katuwal (Ian West/PA)

March 10 2021 was a monumental day for Mr Katuwal as he was joined by Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley, who helped him deliver his 100,000th meal to the Royal Artillery Barracks in Greenwich.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “We are delighted that Sujan has been awarded the Freedom of the City. It is richly deserved.

“Sujan has dedicated himself to helping make London a better place and it is fitting we recognise his commitment as well as the positive impact he has had.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal