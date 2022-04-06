Biggest study of its kind implicates specific genes in schizophrenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Biggest study of its kind implicates specific genes in schizophrenia

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 4:03 pm
A study has implicated specific genes in schizophrenia (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A study has implicated specific genes in schizophrenia (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The largest-ever genetic study of schizophrenia has identified large numbers of specific genes linked to the disorder.

Researchers found a greater number of genetic links to schizophrenia than ever before, in 287 different regions of the genome – the human body’s DNA blueprint.

Within these regions, they were able to identify 120 genes likely to contribute to the disorder.

Experts say the findings are a step towards understanding the causes of the condition and identifying new treatments.

Schizophrenia is a serious psychiatric disorder that causes a range of different psychological symptoms including hallucinations and delusions.

It starts in late adolescence or early adulthood, and, according to the World Health Organisation, affects about one in 300 people worldwide.

Co-lead author Professor Michael O’Donovan, from the division of psychological medicine and clinical neurosciences at Cardiff University, said: “Previous research has shown associations between schizophrenia and many anonymous DNA sequences, but rarely has it been possible to link the findings to specific genes.

“The present study not only vastly increased the number of those associations, but we have now been able to link many of them to specific genes, a necessary step in what remains a difficult journey towards understanding the causes of this disorder and identifying new treatments.”

Hundreds of researchers across 45 countries analysed DNA from 76,755 people with schizophrenia and 243,649 without it.

As well as identifying the specific genes, the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium study found the genetic risk for schizophrenia is seen in genes concentrated in brain cells called neurons, but not in any other tissue or cell type.

Professor James Walters, co-lead author on the Cardiff-led paper and director of the MRC Centre for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomics at Cardiff University, said: “Whilst people with schizophrenia can recover, many do not respond well to treatments, experience long-term problems with their mental and physical health, as well as impacts on relationships, education and work.

“We hope the findings in this, and the companion studies, can be used to advance our understanding of the disorder and facilitate the development of radically new treatments.

“However, those processes are often not straightforward and a lot of work by other neuroscientists is needed to translate the genetic findings into a detailed understanding of disease mechanisms.”

The findings are published in the Nature journal.

In a linked paper, landmark research involving scientists at UCL identified for the first time 10 genes with extremely rare mutations that significantly increase an individual’s risk of developing schizophrenia.

According to the SCHEMA Consortium paper published in Nature Genetics, in one instance this was by more than 30-fold.

Professor Andrew McQuillin, co-author of the papers and head of the UCL Molecular Psychiatry Laboratory (UCL Division of Psychiatry), said: “We have now been able to detect specific genes, a necessary step in the challenging journey towards understanding the causes and mechanisms of any disorder.”

