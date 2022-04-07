UFC star Conor McGregor charged with dangerous driving in Bentley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with dangerous driving in Bentley

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 12:07 pm
Conor McGregor arriving at Blanchardstown District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)
Conor McGregor arriving at Blanchardstown District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)

UFC star Conor McGregor has appeared in a Dublin court charged with six driving offences.

The mixed martial arts fighter appeared at Blanchardstown District Court accused of two counts of dangerous driving on March 22, as well driving without insurance and a licence and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.

He had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai earlier this year.

Conor McGregor leaving Blanchardstown District Court
Conor McGregor leaving Blanchardstown District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)

McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines told the court his licence and insurance were shown to police on Thursday morning.

Garda Denis Lordan told the court the four charges were put to McGregor on Thursday morning.

He made no reply to each charge and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

District Judge David McHugh remanded McGregor on continuing bail and he will appear at the same court again on June 23.

McGregor, wearing a grey blazer and navy trousers, did not speak during the court appearance.

Speaking to reporters outside, he said he is going “straight back into training”.

“I am going straight back in, and I am looking forward to getting back into it.”

Asked if he has an opponent in mind, he replied: “We will see what happens man. Taking it day by day. The leg is getting better every day and I am happy with that.”

