Home News UK

Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with his regiment from Second World War

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 2:39 pm
Bob King celebrated with Major Peter Lewis and Corporal Phillip Thornton (Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix/PA)
Bob King celebrated with Major Peter Lewis and Corporal Phillip Thornton (Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix/PA)

An Army veteran has shared his 100th birthday with members of the regiment he served during the Second World War.

Bob King, who lives at the Foxland Grange care home in Wolverhampton, was a lieutenant with the Worcestershire Regiment for five years during the conflict.

To mark his 100th birthday on March 30, staff at the Care UK home organised for Major Peter Lewis and Corporal Phillip Thornton of the Mercian Regiment, into which the Worcestershire Regiment was amalgamated, to come and celebrate with him.

Bob King pictured celebrating his 100th Birthday at Care UK Foxland Grange
Bob King was presented with a special coin to mark the occasion (Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix/PA)

Mr King said: “I felt honoured the regiment spent the time to come and wish me a happy 100th birthday, and it definitely marked the occasion along with my family celebrations and the ongoing support from all the team at Foxland Grange.”

The representatives of the regiment presented Mr King with a special coin to mark the occasion, before enjoying a slice of cake baked by the home’s head chef.

Mr King spent three years of service in the Middle East and was a prisoner of war in Germany for nearly 18 months.

After the war, Mr King, who was by then a captain, left the Army and worked for 70 years as a solicitor, only retiring recently at the age of 98.

The team at Foxland Grange celebrate Bob's 100th birthday
Bob King also celebrated with staff and residents at Foxland Grange (Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix/PA)

He married twice and had two children, Sheila and Peter, who are regular visitors at the Tettenhall care home.

Foxland Grange general manager Su Edmonds described Mr King as a “much-loved resident”.

She said: “His gentlemanly nature and his history serving in WW2 have always made him a hero – so it was great to celebrate this fantastic milestone with his family, friends and special guests from the regiment.”

