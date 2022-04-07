Pair in court after 10-year-old boy killed by dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Pair in court after 10-year-old boy killed by dog

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 3:33 pm
Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death by a dog at the home of a friend (handout/PA)
Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death by a dog at the home of a friend (handout/PA)

Two people have appeared in court after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog.

Jack Lis was mauled to death by an American bully or XL bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend’s house after school in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on November 8 last year.

Amy Salter, 28, and Brandon Hayden, 19, faced Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Hayden is also charged with a further five offences of owning a dog dangerously out of control between November 4 and 7.

Tributes to Jack Lis
A forensic crime scene investigator outside the house where Jack Lis was killed by a dog (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

The court heard two of those incidents resulted in injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.

Salter and Hayden, both of Caerphilly, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

They did not enter any pleas to the charges they face, and their cases were committed to Newport Crown Court.

The defendants were released on conditional bail until their next court appearance on May 5.

The emergency services including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the property at around 3.55pm but were unable to save Jack and he died at the scene.

Pentwyn dog attack
People released red balloons as the hearse carrying the coffin of Jack Lis arrived at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

Police firearms officers who also attended the scene destroyed the dog.

The animal was later found to be an American bully or XL bully, which are not on the banned breed list.

In a statement issued the day after he was killed, Jack’s family said: “Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.”

A funeral held for Jack at St Martin’s Church in Caerphilly was attended by hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons in his memory.

A procession of high-end cars, including a silver DeLorean DMC-12 and red Mustang, took place prior to the service around the town and castle.

