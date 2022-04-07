Ex-minister gets number of Grenfell dead wrong during inquiry evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ex-minister gets number of Grenfell dead wrong during inquiry evidence

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 5:15 pm
Grenfell Tower (PA)
Grenfell Tower (PA)

A former cabinet minister has got the number of people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire wrong while giving evidence to an inquiry.

Lord Eric Pickles was secretary of state at the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) between May 12 2010 and May 11 2015.

He was also chairman of the Conservative Party from 2009 to 2010.

On Thursday he appeared before the inquiry into the west London tower block blaze, which killed 72 people on June 14 2017.

However, the former MP for Brentwood and Ongar said that 96 people had died in the fire, coincidentally the same number of people originally thought to have died during the Hillsborough disaster.

Lord Pickles made the mistake at the end of his evidence while answering if there was anything he would have done differently.

He told the inquiry: “My answer, one I obviously prepared because I had watched you doing this and I realised I was going to be asked – is entirely different from the one I am going to give.”

He referred to the coroner’s recommendations following the 2006 Lakanal House fire in Camberwell which killed six people and injured 20 more.

The first report from the Grenfell Inquiry found that lessons from the Lakanal House fire had not been learned by the time of the Grenfell disaster eight years later.

Lord Pickles (Ben Birchall/PA)
Lord Pickles (Ben Birchall/PA)

Lord Pickles said: “What I was going to say is maybe I should have put in the letter the simple sentence ‘and I accept the coroner’s recommendations’ – would that have changed things?”, he said.

“And your diligence, and your choice of examples, has made me come to the view, I don’t think it would have made any difference whatsoever I think.

“There was a kind of mindset that existed in parts of the department that just simply ignored what was happening, made a view about what we were and came to it.”

He said that the inquiry should “never lose sight” that “this isn’t about deregulation”.

Instead, he said it was about the “nameless” victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“It comes down to Michelle (Udoaka who died in the Lakanal blaze) and to the nameless 96 people who were killed in the Grenfell fire.

“It’s them who we should think about when we’re arguing the toss.

“Ultimately, as I’ve said earlier, the dead deserve the dignity of being remembered by name and the dead deserve the dignity of a solution.

“And I am sure you will come to that.”

Seventy-two victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have been named and accounted for.

Earlier on Thursday, the second and final day of his evidence, Lord Pickles also appeared to become frustrated with how much of his time the inquiry was taking up.

He told lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC: “By all means sir, feel free to ask me as many questions as you like, but could I respectfully remind you that you did promise that we would be away this morning and I have changed my schedules to fit this in.

“I do have an extremely busy day.

“But this is more important than anything, but I would urge you to use your time wisely.”

Mr Millett replied: “Right… may I please have an answer to my question?”

However, at the end of his evidence in the afternoon Lord Pickles thanked the inquiry for the “professional and courteous” way he was treated.

In return, Grenfell inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick thanked him for his time, adding: “I am sorry that it interfered with your arrangements for today, but there were things that we needed to ask you.”

