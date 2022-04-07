Omicron symptoms less severe than Delta variant – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Omicron symptoms less severe than Delta variant – study

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 11:31 pm
Symptoms of Omicron are on average less severe than the Delta variant (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Symptoms of Omicron are on average less severe than the Delta variant (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People who have Omicron are more likely to have a sore throat and less likely to lose their smell compared to Delta, a new study has found.

The research indicates people are also less likely to be admitted to hospital with the current dominant variant and that symptoms do not last as long in those who have been vaccinated than with Delta (6.87 days versus 8.89 days).

The findings support previous studies that suggest the incubation time and period of infectiousness for Omicron is shorter than for previous coronavirus variants.

According to the research, the biggest difference was in the loss of sense of smell, which appeared in 52.7% of Delta cases, and showed up in less than 20% of Omicron cases.

The two Covid-19 symptoms that were consistently more prevalent in both variants – regardless of vaccination status – were a sore throat and hoarse voice.

Researchers also found that some of the more debilitating symptoms, such as brain fog, eye burning, dizziness, fever and headaches were significantly less prevalent in Omicron cases.

Dr Cristina Menni from King’s College London said: “We observe a different clinical presentation of symptoms in those infected with Omicron compared to Delta.

“As we are moving even further away from the average patient having UK government ‘core’ symptoms ie fever, persistent cough, loss of smell, our results point to a different selection of symptoms that may indicate infection.

HEALTH Coronavirus Mortality
(PA Graphics)

“To protect others, it is still important to self-isolate for five days as soon as you see any symptoms.”

Professor Ana Valdes, an honorary professor at King’s College London, said: “Although there is still a wide range of duration and severity of symptoms with Omicron, for vaccinated individuals we find on average a shorter duration of symptoms.

“This suggests that the incubation time and period of infectiousness for Omicron may also be shorter.”

Researchers from King’s College London and scientists from Zoe studied the symptoms of 62,002 vaccinated UK participants from the Zoe Covid Study App who tested positive between June 1 last year and November 27 2021, when Delta was dominant, and December 22 2021 to January 17 this year when Omicron was dominant.

The study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) this month in Lisbon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal