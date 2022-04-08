Judge’s ruling due on legal challenge against Holocaust memorial site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Judge’s ruling due on legal challenge against Holocaust memorial site

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 2:47 am
Campaigners are due to learn whether or not they have won a High Court challenge over plans to build a national Holocaust memorial next to the Houses of Parliament (UK Holocaust Memorial/PA)
Campaigners are due to learn whether or not they have won a High Court challenge over plans to build a national Holocaust memorial next to the Houses of Parliament (UK Holocaust Memorial/PA)

Campaigners are due to learn whether or not they have won a High Court challenge over plans to build a national Holocaust memorial next to the Houses of Parliament.

A judge’s ruling over legal action brought against planning permission for a park site in central London is expected to be delivered on Friday.

The London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust is opposed to a new UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre being built in Victoria Tower Gardens, a small triangular Grade II-listed park next to Westminster Abbey and the Palace of Westminster.

The charity brought a High Court case against the Government, arguing that the project is the “right idea, wrong place” and that the planning permission decision-making process was flawed.

UK Holocaust Memorial
Protesters said the project is the ‘right idea, wrong place’ and that the planning permission decision-making process was flawed (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

At a hearing in February, the trust, whose bid to quash the decision is opposed by ministers, focused its arguments on the evaluation of alternative sites and the impact the development may have on the heritage setting, including the Buxton Memorial which celebrates the abolition of slavery.

Campaigners claim the memorial’s proposed location risks affecting the park “irrevocably” and have previously raised concerns over the alleged impact on local trees, potential flooding, and heritage monuments.

Lawyers for the Government argued that there was “no error of law” in the decision-making process and that policy had not been “misinterpreted or misapplied”.

Planning permission for the memorial was granted last July by then-planning minister Chris Pincher following a public inquiry and the recommendations of planning inspector David Morgan.

It came after the Government “called in” the decision in November 2019 rather than have it determined by the local authority – Westminster City Council.

The council is among a number of high-profile organisations and individuals to have objected to the chosen site, including former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.

UK Holocaust Memorial
Artist’s impression of the entrance of the proposed Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in London (UK Holocaust Memorial/PA)

The memorial, due to open in 2024, will be the focal point for national remembrance of the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust and all other victims of Nazi persecution, along with providing a place for reflection on “subsequent genocides”.

It is due to feature a single-storey pavilion and 23 bronze fins that will create 22 pathways into the below-ground learning centre, with the Government committing to it being free to enter “in perpetuity”.

Some £75 million of public money has already been put towards construction costs, which is due to be supplemented by £25 million from charitable donations.

Mrs Justice Thornton is due to deliver her judgment at 10.30am on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal