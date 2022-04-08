Near-mint condition of first Captain America Comic sells for over £2.3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Near-mint condition of first Captain America Comic sells for over £2.3 million

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 5:35 am
Near-mint condition of Captain America Comics No 1 sells for over £2.3 million (Heritage Auctions/PA)
Near-mint condition of Captain America Comics No 1 sells for over £2.3 million (Heritage Auctions/PA)

A near mint condition copy of a 1941 comic featuring the first appearance of Captain America has been sold for over three million US dollars (£2.3 million) at auction.

The sale makes the Captain America Comics No 1 one of the top five most valuable comic books in the world.

The edition features the well-known Marvel superhero, played by Chris Evans in the film franchise, punching Adolf Hitler in the face on its cover.

It also introduces readers to Captain America’s sidekick Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan, and their Nazi nemesis Red Skull, played by Hugo Weaving.

The final sale price was 3,120,000 US dollars (£2.4 million), and the item was sold as part of Heritage Auctions’ comic and comic art events in Texas.

At the same auction a CGC NM-9.2 copy of the Fantastic Four’s 1961 debut sold for 1.5 million US dollars (£1.1 million) (Heritage Auctions/PA)

Heritage Auctions said the edition had a grade of Near Mint 9.4 – the finest copy of the comic book it has offered in two decades.

Captain America is now one of only three superheroes whose debut comic appearances have sold for more than three million dollars, alongside Superman and Spider-Man.

At the same auction a CGC NM-9.2 copy of the Fantastic Four’s 1961 debut sold for 1.5 million US dollars (£1.1 million), marking the first time the super-group has ever crossed the million-dollar mark.

It is also the second-highest price ever paid for a non-Golden Age comic.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Heritage Auctions vice president Barry Sandoval.

“We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal