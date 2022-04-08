Tower Bridge reopens after climate protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Tower Bridge reopens after climate protest

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 1:33 pm
Activists from Extinction Rebellion hang from suspension cords (Victoria Jones/PA)
Activists from Extinction Rebellion hang from suspension cords (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tower Bridge in London has reopened following a protest by environmental activists on Friday morning.

Police were called to the bridge at about 7.30am after protesters from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion occupied the famous landmark and unfurled a green banner with black writing, which read “End fossil fuels now”.

The demonstrators suspended themselves from the bridge using cords, with police shutting it for several hours.

Officers cleared the protesters by 11.40am, escorting them into police vehicles, and the bridge was reopened at midday.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Police officers bring on shore Amy Rugg-Easey from Extinction Rebellion (Victoria Jones/PA)

The stunt by the environmental group caused frustration among members of the public, who had to find alternative routes to work.

Ben Hersh, 24, an office worker who regularly uses the bridge to get to work, told the PA news agency that the protesters should “grow up” and “stop taking aim at regular people”.

“I know that climate issues are important, but why are we always targeted?” he said

“They need to grow up, stop doing stupid stunts, stop taking aim at regular people and maybe more people would do things to help them and the environment.”

Speaking at the scene near Tower Bridge, an Uber driver who referred to himself only as Muhamed Q, 44, said: “I am worried about getting no money, or not enough money, and to jobs.”

He added: “My main money source is this and I use this bridge most of the time.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Activists from Extinction Rebellion hung from suspension cords (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I have to take longer routes and have less jobs.”

Commander Umer Khan, for policing operations and security at the City of London Police, said: “Officers were called to Tower Bridge this morning after reports of protest activity.

“Tower Bridge was subsequently shut in both directions to traffic and pedestrians and reopened at 12pm. Four people were arrested and they are currently in police custody.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that the protest was “counterproductive”.

Speaking at the launch of Labour’s local election campaign in Barnet, north London, the London mayor said: “I think one of the things that those who feel passionate about something have to do is to win over public opinion at the same time as putting pressure on the government.

“My concern is some of the actions of XR discourage people from joining the campaign and don’t affect government policy.

“I think all campaigns or protests should be peaceful, lawful and safe and I’m concerned that some of the tactics being used are counterproductive”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal