Excited and emotional racegoers return to Aintree for Ladies Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Excited and emotional racegoers return to Aintree for Ladies Day

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 6:01 pm
Racegors pose for photographers at Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
Racegors pose for photographers at Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (David Davies/PA)

Excited and emotional racegoers have returned to Ladies Day at Aintree for the first time in three years.

The event, famous for its style, made a comeback on Friday after being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and held behind closed doors last year.

Gill Carpenter, 55, said she had been waiting two years to wear her outfit, a hot pink dress with orange accessories, complete with a striking hat she made herself.

She said: “I’m actually quite emotional. This is my favourite meeting of the year.

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2022 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Racegoer Gill Carpenter arrives at Aintree for Ladies Day (David Davies via Jockey Club/PA)

“I love it, I love the atmosphere, I love the style, so I have found myself quite choked to actually be here.”

Ms Carpenter, from Lydiate, Merseyside, said she had been to Ladies Day every year since she was a teenager.

She said: “I think people are just so happy to be back, to be out, to see the style and to see people in person again.

“They tried to do it virtually and it was great, it kept us going, I dressed up at home and all of that, but to actually be here and the sun be out is just magical.”

Jeanette Heaps, from Rainhill, Merseyside, said she was at Ladies Day for the first time with her husband and two sons.

She said: “The sun is shining and it’s amazing, I absolutely love it. I’m buzzing already and I have only just got here and I haven’t had a drink!

“Liverpool will come out in force and make this the best weekend ever.”

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan was among the racegoers, wearing a brown dress and pink fascinator.

Edyta Jackson, 41, from Hull, wore a white and metallic long dress with a grey hat from Harrods to attend with husband Robert, 58.

She said: “I was thinking maybe the hat was too much, but it’s never too much.”

Mr Jackson said: “I think today is a kind of coming out, an adventure, for everybody to enjoy and embrace.”

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2022 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Claire Dixon, Tracey Allen and Rachael Sherwen at Aintree’s Ladies Day (Nigel French/PA)

Tracey Allen, 48, and friends who had travelled from Cumbria for the races said they had spent two years planning their outfits after originally planning to come in 2020.

She said: “We got locked down and then we couldn’t wear what we had, so we had to decide if we could still wear those dresses. We decided to buy something new”

Influencer Felicity Hayward and friend Natalie Farouz came wearing the same pink dress from Never Fully Dressed, but Ms Hayward wore it back to front with a pink fascinator while Ms Farouz accessorized with a oversized fluffy top hat.

Ms Hayward said: “We both liked the same dress so we were like ‘let’s do this’.”

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2022 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Maya Killcross at Ladies Day, Aintree (Nigel French/PA)

Twenty-year-old Maya Killcross, from Port Sunlight, Wirral, wore a white dress with butterfly detail bought from an Instagram boutique along with a fascinator which she stuck butterfly details onto herself.

She said: “I’ve been planning this for months.

“It’s like two years worth of outfit because you have to make up for not having one last year.”

Judith Beckett, 69, from Chesterfield, said she spent £10 on red and black striped material which her friend made into a dress, while another friend created her matching hat.

She said: “It was dreadful when it was cancelled in 2020 so I’ve held the tickets over since then and held the accommodation over and now we’re here it’s wonderful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]