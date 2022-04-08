Family ‘devastated’ at nine-year term handed to drunk driver who killed children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Family ‘devastated’ at nine-year term handed to drunk driver who killed children

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 2:05 pm
Martin Newman has been jailed for just over nine years (Gwent Police/PA)
The family of two young children killed in a motorway crash caused by a drunk driver have said they are “devastated” and “angry” after he was sentenced to just nine years in prison.

Judge Daniel Williams acknowledged that many will feel the sentence he passed on Martin Newman, 41, from Croeserw, at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday is “inadequate”.

But said he was unable to impose a harsher term due to sentencing laws set by Parliament.

Newman admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his sister Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four.

He further admitted seriously injuring their mother, Rhiannon Lucas, being twice over the drink-driving limit and having traces of cocaine in his system after partying the night before.

The painter-decorator and father-of-two had been travelling home from Leicester on the M4 in his white Ford Transit van when he veered into the hard shoulder at around 1.45pm on Saturday February 5 and hit the family’s stationary red Ford Fiesta.

They had pulled over to allow Gracie-Ann to go to the toilet after she had complained of a bad stomach.

The court heard Newman crashed into the rear of the car, where the children were sat, at 57mph, causing them “catastrophic brain injuries”.

He had been seen to be driving erratically prior to the collision, and was witnessed by other motorists talking on his phone.

Judge Daniel Williams said Newman’s offending was the “most serious level of dangerous driving”.

But said he was unable to impose a higher sentence than the law allowed.

“Parliament set the maximum sentence at 14 years’ imprisonment,” he said.

“Many will think such a maximum sentence inadequate to reflect what you’ve done. Many might call for the maximum sentence to be re-examined.

“That’s not a matter for the court, but for Parliament.”

Judge Williams said he was bound by the law to reduce Newman’s sentence by a third because he had entered a guilty plea at the first available opportunity.

Also due to the guidelines, he could not impose separate sentences for each charge of death by dangerous driving, and could only impose concurrent sentences for the further charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Newman was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison. He will only be expected to serve half the term in custody.

He was also banned from driving for 14 years and eight months.

Ms Lucas’s uncle Darren Lucas told PA news agency: “We’re just absolutely devastated. He should have got a lot longer than that.

“The sentence wasn’t harsh enough for taking the lives of two children while drunk and on drugs and everything else.

M4 motorway crash
Jayden-Lee Lucas and Gracie-Ann Wheaton were killed in the crash (family handout/PA)

“The law needs to change.

“The family will be appealing to get a heavier sentence. We’re going to start campaigning to get the law changed and do the best by the memory of these children so that something like this doesn’t happen again.”

In a statement released by the family after the hearing, they said: “Martin Newman devastated our family by taking our two beautiful children, Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee.

“Our family home now feels like an empty shell without them and the love and happiness they brought us cannot ever be replaced.

“Our lives have been destroyed.

“He chose to drive his vehicle under the influence of drink and drugs and these actions displayed a total disregard for anyone’s safety and we have paid the ultimate price for his unlawful and unsociable acts.”

They went on to thank those who had tried to save the lives of the children, those who investigated Newman, and their community of Tredegar and South Wales for the support they had been shown.

Gwent Police said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of two young lives.

“Newman’s reckless actions highlight the real dangers of irresponsible driving, which can have such a devastating impact on other innocent road users.

“He was left with no option but to plead guilty owing to the overwhelming amount of evidence gathered by our investigation team.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this time.”

