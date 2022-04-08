‘Shots which killed man were fired accidentally, former soldier told police’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Shots which killed man were fired accidentally, former soldier told police’

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 2:27 pm
Former Grenadier guardsman David Holden leaving Laganside Courts in Belfast, where he is charged with the unlawful killing of Aidan McAnespie, 18, close to a checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former Grenadier guardsman David Holden leaving Laganside Courts in Belfast, where he is charged with the unlawful killing of Aidan McAnespie, 18, close to a checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988 (Liam McBurney/PA)

An ex-soldier who shot and killed a man in Northern Ireland during the Troubles insisted in police interviews he accidentally fired, a court was told.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

He denies the offence.

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

Giving evidence at the trial on Friday was former RUC detective chief inspector Colville Stewart, who interviewed Holden the day after Mr Anespie died.

David Holden court case – Belfast
Aidan McAnespie, who was fatally shot close to a checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988 (PA)

Defence barrister Frank O’Donoghue cross-examined the former police officer on his written account of the interview.

Mr O’Donoghue said: “You say you conducted an interview in Dungannon of the defendant. It lasted the best part of five hours. It was quite a lengthy interview.

“Mr Holden gave quite an extensive explanation to you at a point in time when he wasn’t under caution?”

Mr Stewart replied: “That is correct.”

The barrister continued: “The defendant was 18 years old. Do you remember him as a young man?”

Mr Stewart said: “I remember he was a scared young man.”

Mr O’Donoghue said: “You say Holden gave a detailed account of what had taken place in the north sangar the previous day, admitted responsibility for discharging the GPMG (general-purpose machine gun), but stressed emphatically that he had accidentally squeezed the trigger when moving the gun from right to left in the observation slit.

“He also claimed that the weapon was left in the cocked position by some of the other soldiers, who had handled it during the morning during reloading after its barrel was removed for cleaning.

“He denied cocking it himself or aiming it at McAnespie, who he knew to be a suspected terrorist.

“He was frank with you about knowing McAnespie and his status. He was frank with you about the fact that he had squeezed the trigger – but he maintained his position that he was not responsible for cocking this weapon.

“And that was a case he was making from the very earliest point until the very latest point. And he never deviated from that?”

Mr Stewart responded: “Never.”

David Holden court case – Belfast
Supporters of former Grenadier guardsman David Holden, 52, outside Laganside Courts in Belfast at an earlier court hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

Holden is a former Grenadier guardsman from England, whose address in court documents was given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The case is being heard in a Diplock format without a jury sitting.

It is proceeding amid continuing controversy over Government plans to ban future Troubles-related prosecutions.

Despite announcing its intentions last summer, the Government is yet to table draft legislation in Parliament that would prohibit future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

The Holden case is one of a series of high-profile prosecutions of veterans that have been pursued in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The trial continues.

