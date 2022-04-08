Sinn Fein ‘planning border poll’ following Stormont election, claims DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sinn Fein ‘planning border poll’ following Stormont election, claims DUP

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 6:21 pm
The border crossing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (PA)
The border crossing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (PA)

Sinn Fein is planning a border poll if it emerges on top following the Stormont election, the DUP has claimed.

Polls have suggested that Sinn Fein is set to overtake the DUP to become the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

As largest party, Sinn Fein would be entitled to nominate a First Minister, however the DUP is unlikely to nominate a deputy First Minister to serve alongside in the joint top office.

It is up to the Secretary of State to call a border poll. It is believed this would only happen if a majority appeared likely to vote for a united Ireland.

Sinn Fein Upper Bann candidate John O’Dowd said his party wants to see Irish unity but is committed to tackling the cost of living crisis and seeing Stormont up and running again.

DUP Strangford candidate Peter Weir claimed that Sinn Fein has been telling its US-based supporters that it intends to “make history” with a poll for a united Ireland.

“Sinn Fein’s sights at this election are fixed firmly on a divisive border poll,” he said.

“There has been no Road to Damascus experience at Connolly House. In reality, SF activists are still touting the opportunity to ‘make history’ to wealthy US donors and on the doorsteps.

“Every vote on May 5 will decide the future direction of Northern Ireland. Each ballot cast will set the priorities for the next Assembly. Sinn Fein should tell the truth about their plans to consign our communities to years of arguing and fighting over a border poll rather than focus on the issues that matter.”

Ulster politics
DUP candidate Peter Weir (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Weir claimed the DUP “is the only party that can stop Sinn Fein’s border poll plans”.

“This election is a wake-up call for unionism. Sinn Fein’s recently discovered concern over the cost-of-living crisis is more about keeping unionists at home on polling day than it is about helping ordinary people,” he said.

“It is clear that not voting, or giving a first preference vote to any party other than the DUP, will divide and weaken the unionist cause. This will only cement Sinn Fein’s destructive vision for Northern Ireland.”

Brexit
Sinn Fein Upper Bann candidate John O’Dowd (PA)

The Stormont Executive has been unable to fully function following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan earlier this year as part of the DUP’s action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr O’Dowd responded to Mr Weir’s comments saying: “There is no contradiction in wanting to see Irish Unity and also our commitment to power-sharing, co-operating with others and delivering for all in the political institutions.

“This election is about real change and about the future.

“Sinn Fein is committed to tackling the cost of living crisis facing workers and families, getting the Executive back up and running and investing an additional billion pounds in the health service to tackle unacceptable waiting lists.”

