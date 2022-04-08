Charles to represent the Queen at Royal Maundy Service for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Charles to represent the Queen at Royal Maundy Service for first time

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 6:31 pm
The Queen attends a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Queen has pulled out of attending the Royal Maundy church service and will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and will see Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts on Thursday.

It is understood the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, was unable to commit to the event and, with the order of service being printed, she was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed to avoid any misunderstanding or the day to be overshadowed.

The monarch attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh last week with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

The Queen's programme of engagements
The Queen during the 2019 Royal Maundy service (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The 95-year-old monarch reached her Platinum Jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month.

After spending a night in hospital last October she spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

On four occasions a member of the royal family has stood in for the Queen at the Royal Maundy service.

Just a few years into her reign the Lord High Almoner, Michael Gresford Jones the Bishop of St Albans, represented the Queen in 1954, when she was on her extensive Commonwealth tour.

Royal visit to Southend-on-Sea
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will represent the Queen at this year’s Royal Maundy service (Justin Tallis/PA)

Six years later the Queen Mother stood in for her daughter who had given birth to the Duke of York in February 1960, almost two months before the service, and in 1964 the birth of the Earl of Wessex in March that year meant the Queen’s role was fulfilled by her aunt Princess Mary.

In 1970 the Queen Mother distributed the Maundy money on behalf of the Queen who was on tour in New Zealand.

Charles and Camilla will join the congregation for the Royal Maundy service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and will be welcomed by the Right Reverend David Conner who gave the address at Philip’s memorial service.

Following tradition they will be presented with nosegays – sweet smelling bouquets – which in centuries past were used to ward off unpleasant smells during the ceremony.

For the past two years the service has not been held due to the pandemic and instead the Queen wrote to recipients of Maundy money, who received the coins in the post, to thank them for their community work which earned them their nominations.

Maundy Service
Maundy money from a previous service (Royal Mint)

This year Charles will distribute the Maundy coins to 96 men and 96 women – as the Queen will be 96 this year, celebrating her birthday on April 21.

Each recipient receives two purses, one red and one white.

The white purse is filled with uniquely minted Maundy money – silver 10p and 3p pieces – to the value of 96 pence.

In the red pouch is a £5 coin and a 50p coin portraying the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Both coins have been newly minted this year.

The Royal Maundy is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.

