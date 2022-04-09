British-born dog breeder dies after getting caught in Australian floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
British-born dog breeder dies after getting caught in Australian floods

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:51 am
A UK-born dog breeder has died after being caught in floodwater on the outskirts of Sydney.

The body of a 68-year-old man was found in his van on Friday morning at Cobbity some 43 miles south-west of Sydney’s central business district, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Father-of-two Tony Ikin had been on the way to the Royal Easter Show, which is being officially opened by the Princess Royal on Saturday, when his car was submerged by rising floodwaters on Cut Hill Road.

Officers attached to Camden Police Area Command were assisted by a helicopter, divers and the NSW State Emergency Service to retrieve the body, police said.

Mr Ikin was reportedly a well-known and respected dog breeder and judge who was a regular at the Royal Easter Show. His Facebook page listed his birthplace as Birmingham.

His friend Robert Zammit described Mr Ikin as a “gentle soul” who would “help everyone”.

“Loved his dogs, of course, but just a gentle human being,” he told Australia’s Nine News.

“Tony was not the person who would take a risk. He left home to come to the Royal Easter Show early, it would have been dark.

“He must have thought it not too deep.”

The surrounding region of Camden is experiencing its third flood in a month, with the Nepean River encroaching on residents and businesses.

The country declared a national emergency last month following floods across large swathes of the east coast that have claimed dozens of lives.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Ikin’s death is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

