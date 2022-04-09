What the papers say – March 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – March 9

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 6:35 am
What the papers say – April 9 (PA)
What the papers say – April 9 (PA)

The front pages are predominantly concerned with the Chancellor’s spouse paying UK taxes on all her income, Russian bombs and speculation surrounding the Queen’s health.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, i and The Times all carry Rishi Sunak’s wife’s announcement she is to start paying UK taxes, with the latter calling the decision a move made to “save his career”.

The Independent adds to the furore surrounding Akshata Murty’s financial affairs with revelations about her husband, with the paper claiming Mr Sunak is listed as a “tax haven beneficiary”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian, FT Weekend and The Sun splash with news from Ukraine at least 50 people were killed at a railway station while trying to flee the war.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express react to the Queen pulling out of the Maundy Day church service, speculating over her health.

And the Daily Star leads with a report the “battle against pirates” will be fought with satellites sent from Cornwall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal