Olympic canoeist among Extinction Rebellion protesters blocking Oxford Street

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 4:20 pm
Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott at an Extinction Rebellion protest (Victoria Jones/PA)
An Olympic gold medallist has taken part in Extinction Rebellion’s road-blocking protest in central London to demand an end to fossil fuel investments.

Canoeist Etienne Stott, who won the slalom event with Tim Baillie at the London 2012 Olympic Games, said he was participating out of fear for the future of the planet.

The former athlete told the PA news agency: “I am here to demand the Government end the fossil economy.

“We need no further fossil fuel investment.

“I am really scared for the future.”

He believes that the political action currently being taken is “sending us on a path to destruction”.

Stott, who held a banner that read “I will need a bystander”, added: “Our voice is the voice of ordinary people saying ‘no, not in my name’.”

The 42-year-old, from Nottingham, earlier urged his Twitter followers to “come and join me” at Saturday’s protest, sharing a quote from the UN Secretary General which says that, instead of climate activists, “the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing production of fossil fuels”.

The action saw hundreds of demonstrators march from Hyde Park into the West End and stage a sit-in in Oxford Street and Regent Street, blocking traffic in the heart of London’s shopping district.

Stott is an outspoken supporter of Extinction Rebellion and is no stranger to its demonstrations.

Extinction Rebellion protests
British Olympians Laura Baldwin and Etienne Stott outside ExxonMobil’s Fawley Oil terminal in October 2021 (Ben Mitchell/PA)

He chained himself to a boat with fellow British Olympian Laura Baldwin to blockade the entrance to ExxonMobil’s Fawley oil terminal in Hampshire last October.

He was convicted of a public order offence after Extinction Rebellion protests in 2019, when he was arrested on Waterloo Bridge with other demonstrators after they refused to comply with conditions imposed by police.

Stott, who retired from canoeing in 2016, was awarded an MBE for services to the sport in 2013.

