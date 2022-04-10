Princess Royal pays tribute to Australian victims of bushfires and floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Princess Royal pays tribute to Australian victims of bushfires and floods

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 5:30 am Updated: April 10, 2022, 7:06 am
The Princess Royal continued her Australia tour by meeting with the families of two firefighters who died in the country’s devastating Black Summer bushfires (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal continued her Australian tour by meeting with the families of two firefighters who died in the country’s devastating Black Summer bushfires.

The days of heavy rain which had been lashing Sydney and the east coast abated to provide Anne, who is Down Under to celebrate her mother’s Platinum Jubilee, with mostly blue skies and sun for day two of her visit.

The Queen’s eldest daughter ditched the more formal attire of the day prior in favour of slacks and a jacket to visit the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Volunteer firefighters Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, had been battling the fires south west of Sydney in December 2019 when a tree caused their fire truck to roll.

Due to each man leaving behind a young child, a fire truck-themed memorial playground had been built in their honour in the region where they lived and died.

On Sunday, the princess travelled to the playground in Buxton, some 62 miles south west of Sydney, to visit the site.

The NSW RFS shared photographs of the royal’s visit, with the service saying Anne also spoke with the late volunteers’ colleagues from Buxton and Horsley Park brigades.

The young fathers were among 34 people killed during the fires which also pushed many of Australia’s unique species to near extinction – including the koala.

Princess Royal visit to Australia
Anne changed into a green ensemble to tour the Sydney Royal Easter Show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The day prior, the princess had acknowledged the hardship experienced by Australians and farmers in particular over the previous two years.

“I’ve seen seen how the past two years have been really difficult for the agricultural shows,” Anne said in her Sydney Royal Easter Show opening ceremony speech.

“Agricultural shows provide the opportunity for city children to learn about country life.”

The 71-year-old said her and her husband had been monitoring “the devastation of (the) floods” from afar, adding that Sir Tim’s brother was affected due to living in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore – one of the worst-hit areas.

Anne previously opened the show in 1988.

The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney
The Princess Royal was welcomed by Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Anne’s Australian trip on behalf of her mother will conclude with a visit to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals and Royal Australian Corps of Transport on Monday before travelling to Papua New Guinea.

On Monday and Tuesday the royal and her husband will tour the island nation, visiting Caritas Technical Secondary School, St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, the Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The princess will also open a Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, respectively, and meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

Anne will conclude the two-day tour with a dinner with Prime Minister James Marape and representatives from across the charity sector and business groups.

