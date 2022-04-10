Snoopy charity sculptures vandalised after two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK

Snoopy charity sculptures vandalised after two days

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 11:46 pm
(A Dog’s Trail)
(A Dog’s Trail)

A pack of Snoopy sculptures have been smashed by vandals, just two days after they were unveiled as part of a charity exhibition to help rehome dogs.

Organisers of A Dog’s Trail – billed as “a spectacular showcase of creativity pawing its way across Cardiff and South Wales” –  said that four sculptures had been damaged.

The decorated beagle-like sculptures shaped like Snoopy, the favourite pooch from the Peanuts comic strip, had been placed at landmarks around South Wales on Friday, as part of a free art trail to raise awareness and funds for the Dogs Trust.

A Dog’s Trail announced the “sad news” that four sculptures have had to be removed due to vandalism, and this was “devastating, not only for us but for the artists who put so much hard work into their designs”.

The victims of the vandals were “Peek a Boop” which was broken off its pedestal at Victoria Park, Cardiff, “A Dog’s Dream” at Cardiff City Hall, “Welsh Wildflowers” which had been settled at the rear of Caerphilly Castle and “Tally” in Llandaff Fields.

There are 40 large Snoopy sculptures as well as 75 Mini Snoopy sculptures across the entire trail.

The large sculptures were decorated by a range of artists, while the minis were designed and decorated by local schoolchildren and community groups.

The organisers tweeted: “A Dog’s Trail was designed to bring the people of South Wales together, to be a tourist in your own towns and cities and be proud of the creativity within the region.”

The statement added: “We’re hopeful we can repair the sculptures and have them rejoin the pack, but we are urging the public to look after our Snoopy sculptures, take pride in the artwork and not climb or hang on them, to keep them looking their best.”

The aim of the trail is to turn South Wales into an outdoor art gallery, get people to explore the region and to raise funds for Dogs Trust’s rehoming centres in Bridgend and Cardiff and help the 14,000 dogs normally cared for by the charity every year.

The Snoopy sculptures and the Minis are part of the trail for eight weeks through to June 5, before the full-sized Snoopy sculptures are available to purchase by the highest bidder at a charity auction.

The organisers added that they are in contact with the police about the damage and are also looking to see what its options are to stop it happening again.

