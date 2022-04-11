Household DIY waste could be taken to the tip for free under Government plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Household DIY waste could be taken to the tip for free under Government plans

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 10:42 am
(Chris Radburn/PA)
(Chris Radburn/PA)

Householders will be able to dispose of DIY rubbish at the tip for free in England under Government plans to curb fly-tipping.

Proposals put out for consultation would prevent councils from charging households for disposing of rubbish from their own renovation work, such as old baths and showers, paving slabs and tiles, at waste and recycling centres.

The aim is to reduce waste being put in domestic bins and cut the risk of fly-tipping, littering and burning of rubbish in gardens, which creates additional costs for councils and causes environmental problems.

Last year councils dealt with 1.13 million fly-tipping incidents ranging from black bin bags of household waste to white goods, tyres and construction rubbish, while private landowners also face many cases of illegally dumped waste.

Rubbish from construction or demolition works counts as industrial waste, and local authorities charge for its disposal, but despite guidance to the contrary, some councils charge for waste from household DIY work.

Under the plans, DIY work would not include full house renovations and work done by tradespeople, but could include homeowners tiling a kitchen, plumbing in a sink, plastering a room, building and installing shelving, or building a raised bed for a garden.

Rubbish from such activities carried out by householders in their own homes, and which is no more than a car boot-load, would be free to dump at the tip.

Councils that charge householders to dispose of DIY waste will be required to absorb any associated costs of the changes.

The consultation launched by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs is also looking at ending the system of booking timeslots to visit a waste and recycling centre, introduced during the pandemic.

It warns that some booking systems are discouraging use of council waste and recycling centres, causing a risk of increased residual waste and fly-tipping.

A number of councils in England will also be awarded grants totalling £450,000 to tackle fly-tipping through trial projects, including CCTV to target hotspots.

Environment minister Jo Churchill said: “When it comes to fly-tipping, enough is enough. These appalling incidents cost us £392 million a year and it is time to put a stop to them.

“I want to make sure that recycling and the correct disposal of rubbish is free, accessible and easy for householders. No one should be tempted to fly tip or turn to waste criminals and rogue operators.

“Furthermore, the funding that we have announced for local authorities today will help them trial innovative new projects to put a stop to fly-tipping. We will learn from the successes – and replicate them.”

The Local Government Association, which represents councils, criticised the proposals, saying polling showed eight out of 10 people were happy with the way their local authority collects their rubbish.

David Renard, environment spokesperson for the LGA, said: “The disposal of non-household waste, such as DIY waste and tyres, is a non-statutory duty.

“As a result, some councils have had to introduce charges for this waste due to the rising costs of providing the service and the financial pressure they are under.

“Money raised from charges goes back into services so councils can continue to offer disposal facilities for these materials to residents, who would otherwise find them difficult to get rid of and will ensure that the system is not abused by those seeking to dispose of trade waste for free.”

He said many councils had continued the booking systems they brought in to deal with staffing pressure and ensure social distancing during the pandemic, as they had found it suits the needs of their area.

