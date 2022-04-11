Continued imprisonment of Julian Assange ‘a criminal act’, says wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Continued imprisonment of Julian Assange ‘a criminal act’, says wife

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 11:09 am
Julian Assange (Victoria Jones/PA)
Julian Assange (Victoria Jones/PA)

The continued imprisonment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a “criminal act”, his wife has said.

Stella Assange was speaking on the third anniversary of her husband being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He has since been held in Belmarsh prison in the capital while the US seeks his extradition on espionage charges, which he has always denied.

Protests were held across the world on Sunday in support of Assange, while slogans were projected on to buildings in London calling for his release.

Stella Assange told the PA news agency: “The UK Government could end Julian’s imprisonment at any time by obeying its treaty obligations.

“The US extradition request violates the US-UK extradition treaty Article 4, which prohibits extraditions for political offences.

“The UK Government can and should obey the word of the treaty and put an end to the extradition process once and for all.

“Julian’s incarceration and extradition process is an abuse in itself.

Stella Assange after her wedding ceremony with the WikiLeaks founder
Stella Assange after her wedding ceremony with the WikiLeaks founder (Yui Mok/PA)

“He faces 175 years buried alive in a US hellhole for publishing true information in the public interest, exposing the crimes and killing of innocent people by the country that wants him to spend the rest of his life in prison.

“The UN special rapporteur on torture has found that Julian has been subjected to psychological torture.

“Senior US officials have reportedly confirmed White House and CIA plans to assassinate him on UK soil during the Trump administration.

“The UK is imprisoning a publisher on behalf of the foreign power who conspired to murder him.

“There is no way of concealing any more that Julian is the victim of a vicious political persecution.

His continued imprisonment is not only a national disgrace, it is a criminal act.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal