News

Anne arrives in Papua New Guinea as part of Queen’s jubilee programme

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 11:59 am
The Princess Royal inspects a Guard of Honour (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal has arrived in Papua New Guinea to continue her southern hemisphere tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, landed in Port Moresby on Monday after a weekend of engagements in Australia, including opening the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show on Saturday.

Princess Royal visit to Papua New Guinea
The Princess Royal is presented with a garland of flowers at Jacksons International Airport (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

They were greeted on the tarmac of Jacksons International Airport by Prime Minister James Marape, and Anne was presented with a garland of flowers before she inspected a guard of honour.

On Monday and Tuesday the princess and her husband are scheduled to tour Papua New Guinea, visiting Caritas Technical Secondary School, St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The Princess Royal uses an umbrella
Anne was a guest of honour at the Sydney Royal Easter Show’s opening at Homebush (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She will also open a Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, and will meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

Anne will conclude the two-day tour with a dinner with Mr Marape and representatives from the charity sector and business groups.

It comes after the Queen and the royal family on Saturday marked the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

