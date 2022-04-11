Petrol bomb thrown at police officer in Londonderry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Petrol bomb thrown at police officer in Londonderry

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 2:03 pm
Police are treating a petrol bomb attack on a police officer in Londonderry as attempted murder (Niall Carson/PA)
Police are treating a petrol bomb attack on a police officer in Londonderry as attempted murder (Niall Carson/PA)

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a police officer at the scene of a house fire in Londonderry.

The PSNI said detectives are treating the incident on Sunday in the Creggan area of the city as attempted murder.

The officer was with colleagues who responded to the fire in St Cecilia’s Walk, which had been reported shortly before 11am.

The PSNI said officers were at the scene when a number of young people gathered and threw stones at them.

As police remained to secure the scene throughout the afternoon, a petrol bomb, which had been lit, was thrown directly at an officer.

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “Our colleague was one of several of our officers who had responded to the fire, and was working to keep people safe when he was targeted in such a senseless manner.

“Thankfully, he acted quickly and prevented serious injury by deflecting the petrol bomb away from his body.

“He sustained an injury to his hand in doing so, however he was able to remain on duty and continue to serve our community.

“What happened is unacceptable. No one should go to work and be placed in such a dangerous situation.

“Were it not for his quick reaction, the consequences could have resulted in serious injury, or worse.”

Detectives are investigating both the fire at the property, which has been ruled as deliberate, and the subsequent disorder and attack on the officer.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “We are treating this horrific attack on our colleague as attempted murder, and I have a number of appeals to make as part of our investigation into the incident, the fire and subsequent disorder.

“In relation to the house fire, this was reported to us at around 10.45am yesterday.

“The property was vacant at the time and, thanks to the work of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the blaze was prevented from spreading to neighbouring properties.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“This incident is being investigated as arson. If you were in the area at around this time, and you have information in relation to what happened, tell us.

“If you were in the area yesterday and captured or witnessed what happened in St Cecilia’s Walk and the attempted murder of our officer, contact us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal