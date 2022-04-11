Charles and Camilla to tour Canada to mark Queen’s jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla to tour Canada to mark Queen’s jubilee

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 2:03 pm
(Chris Jackson/PA)
(Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to make an official visit to Canada as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles and Camilla, who will one day be king and queen of Canada, will visit in May.

Clarence House said the pair will meet communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region and the Northwest Territories, and more details will be released in due course.

Royal visit to Canada – Day 3
Charles and Camilla with Justin and Sophie Trudeau in 2017 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The prince has visited Canada 18 times, while Camilla has been four times.

They last toured the country together in 2017 when they met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and marked the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Canada is the overseas country most visited by the Queen, but the monarch, now nearly 96, called time on her international tours a number of years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming TV drama Suits, but now lives in the US with the Duke of Sussex and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry initially stayed in Canada after announcing they were quitting as senior working royals, before moving to California.

Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic.

Heir to the throne Charles has yet to meet his youngest grandchild, 10-month-old Lili.

[[title]]

[[text]]

