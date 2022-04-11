Council’s Grenfell response ‘chaotic and exacerbated already dire situation’ By Press Association April 11, 2022, 2:23 pm The Grenfell Tower inquiry is hearing from bereaved and survivors about how they were treated in the immediate aftermath of the June 2017 blaze (Jonathan Brady/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Grenfell survivors’ group ‘speechless’ after ex-minister gets death toll wrong Ex-minister gets number of Grenfell dead wrong during inquiry evidence Minister denies ‘aversion’ to more fire regulation in years before Grenfell Brandon Lewis among MPs to give evidence at Grenfell Tower inquiry