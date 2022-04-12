Global estimates of headaches suggest disorder impacts more than 50% of people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Global estimates of headaches suggest disorder impacts more than 50% of people

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 1:01 am
Global estimates of headaches suggest the disorder impacts more than 50% of people (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
More than half of the global population are affected by headaches every year, new estimates suggest.

A review of the evidence suggests 52% of people across the world are affected by a headache disorder – including tension and recurrent headaches, with 14% reporting migraines.

Although headaches are one of the most prevalent and disabling conditions worldwide, studies of headache prevalence can vary greatly, and this could impact how the global rates of headaches are estimated.

Lars Jacob Stovner, lead author, said: “We found that the prevalence of headache disorders remains high worldwide and the burden of different types may impact many.

“We should endeavour to reduce this burden through prevention and better treatment.

“To measure the effect of such efforts, we must be able to monitor prevalence and burden in societies.

“Our study helps us understand how to improve our methods.”

Authors from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology reviewed 357 publications from between 1961 and the end of 2020 to estimate the global prevalence of headaches.

Based on the review, the authors estimate that 52% of the global population have experienced a headache disorder within a given year, with 14% reporting a migraine, 26% reporting a tension-type headache and 4.6% reporting a headache for 15 or more days per month.

From the 12 studies that reported on headache during the last day, the authors estimate that 15.8% of the world’s population have a headache on any given day, and almost half of those individuals report a migraine (7%).

All types of headache were more common in females than males, most markedly for migraines (17% in females compared to 8.6% in males), and headaches for 15 or more days per month (6% in females compared to 2.9% in males).

The majority of publications considered in the review reported on adults between 20 and 65, but some also included adolescents and children as young as five, and elderly people over the age of 65.

Building on a previous report from 2007, Prof Stovner and colleagues also measured the differences in methods across the studies they reviewed.

They found that most studies reported on headache prevalence during the past year.

However, some studies reported on headache prevalence across the whole lifetime and some for much shorter periods, including instances of headache within the last day.

Prof Stovner said: “Compared to our previous report and global estimates, the data does suggest that headaches and migraines rates may be increasing.

“However, given that we could explain only 30% or less of the variation in headache estimates with the measures we looked at, it would be premature to conclude headaches are definitively increasing.

“What is clear is that overall, headache disorders are highly prevalent worldwide and can be a high burden.

“It may also be of interest in future to analyse the different causes of headaches that varied across groups to target prevention and treatment more effectively.”

The authors acknowledge the majority of publications they reviewed came from high-income countries with good healthcare systems so this may not reflect every country.

The review is published in The Journal of Headache and Pain.

