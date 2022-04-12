Turner Prize shortlist features Fourth Plinth whipped cream sculpture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Turner Prize shortlist features Fourth Plinth whipped cream sculpture

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 9:39 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 10:11 am
Artist Heather Phillipson unveils her artwork entitled The End on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth (David Parry/PA)
Artist Heather Phillipson unveils her artwork entitled The End on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth (David Parry/PA)

The artist who installed the “transformative” Fourth Plinth sculpture in London’s Trafalgar Square has been shortlisted for this year’s Turner Prize.

Heather Phillipson’s The End features a whirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a drone and a fly.

The British artist, 43, was also nominated for her solo immersive exhibition at Tate Britain titled Rupture No 1: Blowtorching The Bitten Peach, which the jury described as “overwhelming” following lockdown.

New Trafalgar Square artwork
Artist Heather Phillipson unveils her artwork entitled The End on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth (David Parry/PA)

The four-strong shortlist features Sin Wai Kin, 31, nominated for their ability to bring fantasy to life through storytelling, drawing on their own experience of existing between binary categories.

In their film, A Dream Of Wholeness In Parts, in which traditional Chinese philosophy and dramaturgy intersects with contemporary drag, Sin play’s three hybrid characters.

Also in the running is Ingrid Pollard, whose nominated exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning questions our relationship with the natural world.

Ingrid Pollard
Ingrid Pollard’s exhibition in Milton Keynes (MK Gallery/PA)

The 69-year-old was commended for uncovering stories and histories hidden in plain sight in her work over the decades, particularly focusing on race and the concept of other.

The final shortlisted artist is Veronica Ryan, praised for her new body of work Along A Spectrum which explores perception, history and personal narratives, as well as the psychological impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fruit, seeds, plants and vegetables are recurring sculptural objects in her installations, representing displacement, fragmentation and alienation.

Veronica Ryan
Veronica Ryan’s Hackney Windrush Art Commission in London (Andy Keate/PA)

Ryan, 66, was also praised for her Hackney Windrush Art Commission in London, with the jury struck by the sensuality and tactility of her sculptures.

Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and co-chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: “Art has provided much-needed enjoyment and escape over the past year but it has also helped to reconnect us with each other and the world around us, as the practices of the four shortlisted artists variously exemplify.”

Alex Farquharson – Director of Tate Britain
Alex Farquharson said art has provided much-needed enjoyment over the last year (Nick Ansell/PA)

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool and co-chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: “The jury has travelled the length and breadth of the country, taking advantage of the easing of lockdown to enjoy the explosion of creativity that has emerged from the pandemic.

“The result is a diverse group of artists, each with a singular vision, who impressed the judges with the intensity of their presentations, while also dealing with important issues facing our society today.”

This year marks the Turner Prize’s return to Liverpool for the first time in 15 years.

Sin Wai Kin
Sin Wai Kin (Vic Lentaigne/PA)

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in December and an exhibition of all the shortlisted artists work will be held at the Tate Liverpool from October 20 2022 to March 19 2023.

The Turner Prize is one of the world’s best-known prizes for the visual arts.

Established in 1984, the prize is named after the radical British painter JMW Turner and the winner is awarded £25,000, with £10,000 going to each of the others shortlisted.

