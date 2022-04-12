Fuel shortages ‘an issue’ as protests at oil depots continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Fuel shortages ‘an issue’ as protests at oil depots continue

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 11:29 am
Closed fuel pumps (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Closed fuel pumps (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Petrol and diesel shortages are “an issue” and some filling stations are “drying up”, according to a fuel price pressure group.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said a third of its supporters who responded to a survey last weekend said they have encountered a “problem” finding fuel.

The shortages have been attributed to disruption by Just Stop Oil protesters at oil depots.

Mr Cox told the PA news agency: “Some garages are now really drying up.

“It’s very patchy, it’s sporadic but it’s still an issue, particularly in the South.

“Most of the protests are happening below the Midlands and in the Home Counties, and that’s where we’re seeing some of the problems.

An empty fuel station in Ashford, Kent
An empty fuel station in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Above the Midlands in the North, in Scotland and Northern Ireland there’s no problems whatsoever.

“Their garages are full of fuel.”

Demand for fuel is likely to increase ahead of the Easter getaway.

The RAC estimates some 21.5 million leisure trips will be made by car between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

This is the second week of protests at oil terminals by Just Stop Oil.

The group are demanding that the Government stops new fossil fuel projects.

Essex Police have arrested more than 350 protesters since the disruption started on April 1.

Activists were locked on to pipework at a terminal in Grays, Essex, on Monday.

Warwickshire Police said they made 34 arrests over the weekend linked to protests at the Kingsbury oil terminal, where protesters have tunnelled under a major access route.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said: “The Government can end the queues and closures at petrol station forecourts immediately, ahead of the Easter holidays, by committing to halt all new oil licences and consents.

“Ministers have a choice: they can arrest and imprison Just Stop Oil supporters or agree to no new oil and gas.

“While Just Stop Oil supporters have their liberty the disruption will continue. Now is the moment to come and meet with the coalition.”

On Monday, Downing Street condemned the “guerrilla tactics” used to target oil supplies.

Mr Cox said he supported Labour’s call for the Government to seek an immediate, nationwide injunction to stop the protests.

He also wants “more police” at the sites to keep the fuel supply chain “secure and protected”.

Many forecourts ran empty in September last year due to panic buying of fuel linked to a shortage of lorry drivers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal