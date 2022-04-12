Photographer jailed for sexually assaulting aspiring actress nearly 12 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Photographer jailed for sexually assaulting aspiring actress nearly 12 years ago

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 11:43 am
West End theatre photographer Pascal Molliere at Southwark Crown Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
West End theatre photographer Pascal Molliere at Southwark Crown Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A renowned West End photographer who sexually assaulted an aspiring actress in his studio more than a decade ago has been jailed for three years.

Pascal Molliere, 55, attacked the woman, then aged 22, during an hour-long photoshoot at a warehouse in Fulham, west London, in July 2010.

Ahead of the shoot, he had asked the woman whether she wanted “to do fashion or sexy shots” and encouraged her to bring a variety of outfits.

The photographer locked the studio door, then encouraged her to remove more and more clothing and pose for increasingly more revealing photographs before touching and kissing her genitals and forcefully kissing her on the mouth.

Molliere, from Hampshire, was jailed for three years at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, after he was previously found guilty by a jury of three counts of sexual assault following a nine-day trial.

Judge Philip Bartle QC said it was a “clear case of abuse of trust”, which had a “life-changing” impact on the victim, who cannot be identified because she is the victim of sexual offences.

“This would appear to be a case where Mr Molliere exploited his position as a professional photographer to exploit the vulnerability of a trusting young woman who was also a paying customer to satisfy his sexual desires,” he said.

“(The victim) obviously trusted Mr Molliere and he abused that trust in the appalling way, which even he now describes as abhorrent.”

The court heard the woman had moved to the capital to pursue an acting career and had borrowed money from her mother to pay for portfolio images to publicise herself.

Prosecutor Tyrone Silcott said Molliere was a “highly renowned and highly regarded photographer of celebrities and actors” who was in “a position of power” which he “abused”.

Reading her victim impact statement from the witness box on Tuesday, the woman said: “When I moved to London the dream was to get into theatre, film or television and for that I needed professional head shots.

“After what happened, I felt so sick at the thought of even trying to go for roles, that somehow it would rear its ugly head and I would just be made out to be another girl willing to do anything to get to the top.

“It crushed me and I gave up on my dreams.”

After leaving the studio the woman “burst into tears” and told her boyfriend about what had happened.

He called Molliere an “abhorrent human” and contacted him, telling him to delete all the photographs and to refund the money or he would contact the police.

The victim said she was inspired to report the photographer to police in 2019 after the #MeToo movement gained momentum.

“I have nightmares where my skin crawls and feel physically sick,” she said.

“After it all happened, I felt sick, disgusted with myself. For all these years I have felt guilty and ashamed that I must have done something to make him think it was what I wanted.

“I remember the feeling of fear being locked in that room.”

During the trial, Molliere denied all counts against him, claiming the incident “absolutely” did not happen and the woman left his studio seeming “elated”.

But he has since admitted his guilt in a pre-sentence report, describing his own actions as “abhorrent” but saying he acted “spontaneously”.

Molliere, who has been involved with sustainable food business StreetCube after closing his photography business, was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order banning him from working as a photographer without police permission.

