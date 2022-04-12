‘Controlling’ husband jailed for savage murder of estranged wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

‘Controlling’ husband jailed for savage murder of estranged wife

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 1:21 pm
Russell Marsh has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years (North Wales Police/PA)
Russell Marsh has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years (North Wales Police/PA)

A “possessive” husband has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years after he murdered his wife a week after she ended their relationship.

Russell Marsh, 29, savagely assaulted Jade Ward, 27, disfiguring her face with a knife and then choking her to death.

Marsh had been told to leave the family home in Shotton, North Wales, after Ms Ward summoned up the courage to tell him she no longer wanted him in her life.

But he returned uninvited in the early hours of August 26 last year, as their four sons slept, and attacked her in a side bedroom.

Marsh drove the children to his parents’ home near Chester and later handed himself in to police.

Russell Marsh court case
Jade Ward (North Wales Police/PA)

He initially claimed the death was accidental, after he said Ms Ward asked asked him to choke her during sex, before he later told the jury she had mutilated herself and then taunted him.

Marsh admitted manslaughter but last week jurors at Mold Crown Crown rejected his version of events and found him guilty of murder.

Sentencing him at Mold Crown Court to life imprisonment, Judge Rhys Rowlands told Marsh: “Consumed by self-pity and jealousy you subjected Jade to a prolonged and cruel attack to punish her because she had the audacity, in your eyes, to end your controlling and unequal relationship.

“It is quite clear that Jade found living with you very difficult, arising out of your possessive behaviour.

“You were not prepared to accept the end of the marriage. You felt sorry for yourself and resentful to her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal