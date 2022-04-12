Corrupt Coca-Cola manager feels ‘desperately guilty’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Corrupt Coca-Cola manager feels ‘desperately guilty’, court told

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 4:09 pm
Noel Corry (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Noel Corry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A former Coca-Cola manager who took more than £1.5 million in bribes in exchange for helping favoured companies win lucrative contracts feels “desperately guilty”, a court has heard.

Noel Corry paid about £1.7 million to the soft drinks giant after it uncovered a nine-year scheme in which he leaked confidential information in exchange for large sums of money, to give some companies an advantage when bidding for contracts, Southwark Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

A judge was told how Corry, 56, who was a senior engineering manager responsible for identifying electrical services contractors for bottling plants in the UK, was forced to sell his family home and hand over his pension savings to repay Coca-Cola, when he was discovered in 2013.

He had to give Coca-Cola £1.7 million and could now face years in prison for his part in the scheme, the court heard.

Noel Corry court case
Noel Corry arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London (PA/Jonathan Brady)

Christopher Harding, representing Corry, told the court that his “fall from grace” had a “profound” effect on his family and that Corry’s son now suffered from “quite serious mental health problems”.

Corry’s wife, from whom he separated in 2016, knew nothing about the bribes and was “very adversely affected” by the fallout, the barrister told the court.

Mr Harding said: “He feels desperately guilty about the extent to which his selfish and dishonest offending has affected them.”

“Mr Corry is truly remorseful for his involvement in these offences and that’s demonstrated not only by restoring what he could to Coca-Cola in 2013 but by attempts to assist in the investigation,” he added.

The court previously heard how Corry was given bribes through payments for “bogus” contracts for Coca-Cola, in which work was never carried out, or had Coca-Cola pay more than the actual amount charged for real work and was sent the difference, prosecutors said.

Between 2004 and 2013 he was said to have provided Boulting Group – now named WABGS Ltd – Tritec Systems and Electron Systems with insider information which helped them win contracts.

By the time he was discovered and dismissed, Corry had received at least £950,000 from Boulting, while Tritec Systems and Electron Systems had paid more than £600,000 in bribes, the court heard.

Boulting was said to have benefited by £13 million.

He kept track of his ill-gotten gains in a spreadsheet titled “slush” which investigators later found on his work laptop, the court heard.

Prosecutors said bribes would be made to him in the form of sham payments to a shell company he controlled through family members, Trojan Ltd, Alpha Windows – owned by his brother-in-law – or Axial Partnership Ltd, a company in which he was a partner.

He also received hundreds of thousands of pounds as sponsorship or through other payments to Droylsden FC, a football club also run by his brother-in-law and of which he was president, the court heard.

Corry would also arrange expensive entertainment events through corporate events company Sports Management UK Ltd, including one payment of more than £11,000 for Manchester United season tickets, which would then be paid by companies he favoured, a judge was told.

Peter Kinsella, 58, a contract manager at Boulting, and Gary Haines, 60, a director of Tritec Systems who also controlled Electron Systems, as well as the companies themselves, are also due to be sentenced with Corry.

Corry, of Lymm, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to five counts of corruption; Haines, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, entered guilty pleas to two counts of corruption; Kinsella, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to three counts of corruption and three counts of conspiracy to bribe.

WABGS pleaded guilty to one count of failure to prevent bribery; Tritec Systems pleaded guilty to corruption and failure to prevent bribery; Electron Systems pleaded guilty to corruption and failure to prevent bribery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal