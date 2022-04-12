Groomed girls were depicted in Three Girls TV drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Groomed girls were depicted in Three Girls TV drama

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 5:01 pm
Three Girls, the BBC drama based on the Rochdale abuse scandal (Ewen Spencer/BBC)
One of the three women who has won damages from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was depicted as the character Ruby in Three Girls, the award-winning BBC dramatisation of the Rochdale grooming scandal.

In legal documents detailing her claims against police for failing to protect her, Ruby is identified as BXW, and states the abuse began aged 12 and continued for four years, where she was passed “like a ball” between, “thousands” of men for rape and sexual abuse.

Forced into prostitution, on one occasion, she was recorded while naked and the video circulated.

She was impregnated by one man, Adil Khan, when she was aged 13 and had an abortion.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLEAdil Khan, one of the nine men convicted in the Rochdale grooming scandal (GMP/PA)

Police seized the foetus as evidence, but she was not notified – and nor was her mother or any responsible adult.

The second woman, Amber, also depicted in the BBC drama in 2017, was aged 14 when the abuse began, according to her legal claim.

She was first raped while intoxicated and thereafter raped and sexually assaulted by numerous men on numerous occasions, giving police the names or nicknames of 45 males who abused her or other children.

On occasion she would be “swapped” with other victims of the abuse to have sex with different men and threatened with a gun and a knife on separate occasions when she refused to comply.

Merseyside Police officers outside Liverpool Crown Court, during the trial of nine men from Rochdale accused of child sex grooming in 2012 (Peter Byrne PA)

Daisy was also only 12 when the abuse began, continuing for the next five years.

She was punched in the face and called a “white slag” by one of her abusers outside a pizza shop in Rochdale in 2006. She was arrested for harassment.

On one occasion, she was picked up by GMP officers on the Moors miles outside Manchester.

She had told a man she did not want to sleep with him, and he had taken her coat, thrown orange juice over her, and left her to walk home with no socks or shoes on.

Police drove her home and told her they could not do anything because they did not have the man’s name.

Later police were called after she had been burnt repeatedly with a heated spoon when she refused to comply with the demands of a group of adult men.

When interviewed by the police, she was accused of inflicting the wounds on herself and arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Her claim against GMP stated she was treated as a perpetrator not a victim and as far as she is aware no action was ever taken by GMP to record, investigate it, or take steps towards the prosecution of her abusers.

The force has paid the women “substantial” damages.

