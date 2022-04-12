Climate change will mean fewer fish to catch in the future, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Climate change will mean fewer fish to catch in the future, study suggests

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 12:03 am
A fishing trawler leaves the harbour in Climate change will mean fewer fish species to catch in the future, study suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Warming of the oceans due to climate change will mean that while the fish caught today will still exist in the future, they will not exist in as many numbers, new research suggests.

In this context, overfishing would also become easier as population rates are so low, the findings indicate.

The study also found that predator-prey interactions will prevent species from keeping up with the conditions where they could thrive.

Study co-author Malin Pinsky, an associate professor in Rutgers’ Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Natural Resources, said: “What that suggests from a fisheries perspective is that while the species we fish today will be there tomorrow, they will not be there in the same abundance.

“In such a context, overfishing becomes easier because the population growth rates are low.

“Warming coupled with food-web dynamics will be like putting marine biodiversity in a blender.”

The new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, suggests a mixed picture of ocean health.

According to the paper, not only will large species and commercially important fisheries move out of their historical ranges as climate warms, but they will likely not be as abundant even in their new geographic ranges.

A cod
A cod is weighed (Danny Lawson/PA)

For instance, a cod fisherman in the Atlantic might still find fish 200 years from now but in significantly fewer numbers, the researchers say.

Previous studies of shifting habitat ranges – moving to a part of the ocean where the temperature is better suited to the species – looked at the direct impacts of climate change on individual species.

However, the new study looked at the process of one species being nourished at the expense of another, and other food-web dynamics, to determine how climate change affects species’ ranges.

The researchers used sophisticated computer models to determine that predator-prey interactions cause many species, especially large predators, to shift their ranges more slowly than climate.

Lead author Edward Tekwa, a former Rutgers postdoc in ecology, evolution and natural resources now at the University of British Columbia, said: “The model suggests that over the next 200 years of warming, species are going to continually reshuffle and be in the process of shifting their ranges.

“Even after 200 years, marine species will still be lagging behind temperature shifts, and this is particularly true for those at the top of the food web.”

The researchers also found that larger-bodied top predators stay in their traditional habitats for longer than smaller prey, partly because of the arrival of new food sources to their pre-warming ranges.

