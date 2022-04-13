Tributes paid to ‘politically incorrect softie’ Gilbert Gottfried

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tributes paid to ‘politically incorrect softie’ Gilbert Gottfried

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 2:13 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 4:45 am
Amy Schumer, Marlee Matlin and Seth MacFarlane are among those paying tribute to ‘politically incorrect softie’ Gilbert Gottfried, following his death aged 67 (Evan Agostini/AP)
Amy Schumer, Marlee Matlin, Mark Hamill and Seth MacFarlane are among those paying tribute to “politically incorrect softie” Gilbert Gottfried following his death aged 67.

Fellow comedians praised his “unique” talent and said he would be “sorely missed”.

The stand-up comic was well known for voicing wise-cracking parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin.

Other notable films included Look Who’s Talking Too, Problem Child and Beverly Hills Cop II.

“Gilbert was so sweet. Genuinely kind, a legend,” said Oscars co-host Schumer, in a post on her Instagram story.

Hollywood star Mark Hamill shared a tribute to the late comedian on Instagram.

“He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels. Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable!” the Star Wars actor wrote.

“Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir.”

Oscar winner Matlin fondly recalled times when the pair had met, including when Gottfried had “pranked” her.

“I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside,” she said, posting a picture of them together.

“We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter @655jack (they’re like twins).

“Sending love to Dara & his children.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job.

“A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed.”

US actor Mel Brooks tweeted: “So sorry to hear about Gilbert Gottfried’s passing.

“Truly a funny, funny guy. So unique. He will be sorely missed.”

News of Gottfried’s passing was announced on his social media page.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the post said.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

The comedian died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and long time friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

