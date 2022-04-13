Latest court hearing due in Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s libel battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Latest court hearing due in Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s libel battle

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 6:45 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:21 am
Coleen Rooney (left) who has accused Rebekah Vardy (right) of selling stories from her private Instagram account to the tabloid (Martin Rickett/Adam Davy/PA)
The latest hearing in the libel dispute between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is due to be held at the High Court in London.

Mrs Rooney, 36, accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019 after carrying out a months-long “sting operation”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she publicly claimed her fellow footballer’s wife shared fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

File photo of Coleen Rooney (left) who has accused Rebekah Vardy (right) of selling stories (John Walton/PA)
Coleen Rooney (left) who has accused Rebekah Vardy (right) of selling stories (John Walton/PA)

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

A preliminary hearing in the court battle between the two women is due to take place at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday, ahead of a trial next month.

It comes after Mrs Rooney lost a bid to add a claim against Mrs Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt to the libel case.

Mrs Rooney’s lawyers previously claimed that Mrs Vardy had leaked information to The Sun either directly or through Ms Watt “acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval”.

At a hearing in February, Mrs Rooney asked for permission to bring an “additional claim” against Ms Watt for misuse of private information and wanted it to be heard alongside the libel case.

Her barrister David Sherborne argued that if Mrs Vardy wins her claim on the basis that she was not the person who leaked the information, then Mrs Rooney would be left without “vindication” unless she is able to bring the claim against Ms Watt as part of the same case.

The application to add the claim, which was opposed by Mrs Vardy’s lawyers, was refused by Mrs Justice Steyn who ruled it was brought too late and could delay the trial.

The High Court judge’s ruling did not prevent Mrs Rooney from pursuing a separate claim against Ms Watt for alleged misuse of private information if she wished to.

The trial of Mrs Vardy’s libel claim is due to take place in May.

The hearing on Wednesday before Mrs Justice Steyn is due to begin at 10.30am.

