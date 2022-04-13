Second murder in Sligo probed after man found dead in apartment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Second murder in Sligo probed after man found dead in apartment

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 7:51 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 10:59 am
Gardai at the scene in Connaughton Road (Niall Carson/PA)
Gardai in Sligo are investigating the death of a man found with significant injuries in an apartment.

He is the second man found dead with extensive injuries in the town this week.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of the dead man, who was in his late 50s.

Gardai at the scene in Connaughton Road
His body was found in an apartment in Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday. The scene remained sealed off on Wednesday morning.

At around 1.45am on Wednesday the suspect was detained in Sligo town by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

He is being held at Sligo Garda station.

The incident comes after the body of another man was discovered in Sligo on Monday.

Gardai have launched a murder investigation into the death of Aidan Moffitt, who was in his early 40s.

A photo of Aidan Moffitt at the scene in Cartron Heights
The Garda confirmed on Tuesday evening that they were investigating whether Mr Moffitt met his attacker online.

Gardai are also investigating whether there was a “hate-related motive” in the murder.

Mr Moffitt’s body was discovered at a house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

The victim had sustained what gardai described as “significant physical injuries”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he send his “deepest sympathies” to the family and friends of Mr Moffitt.

“Deeply concerned by this horrific killing and reports of another violent death in Sligo this morning,” Mr Martin tweeted.

“I urge anyone with any information to contact gardai.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Moffitt was a Fine Gael activist.

“Deeply troubled to read about the two suspected murders in Sligo,” he said.

“Thinking of his family and friends. What happened is unspeakable and hard to fathom.

“Concerned about the possible motive of the attacker. RIP.”

