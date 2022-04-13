Mother of murdered goth Sophie Lancaster dies in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Mother of murdered goth Sophie Lancaster dies in hospital

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 10:13 am
Sylvia Lancaster, mother of murdered Sophie, stands outside Preston Crown Court after the sentencing of two teenagers for the murder of her daughter in 2007. (PA)
Sylvia Lancaster, mother of murdered Sophie, stands outside Preston Crown Court after the sentencing of two teenagers for the murder of her daughter in 2007. (PA)

The mother of murdered goth Sophie Lancaster has died, the charity she set up has announced.

Sylvia Lancaster, who founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in her daughter’s memory, passed away in Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday, the charity said in a statement on Facebook.

Ms Lancaster’s daughter was 20 when she was set upon by drunk teenagers in a park in Bacup, Lancashire in 2007.

The gang turned on her and her boyfriend, Rob Maltby, 21, who survived the attack, because of their alternative appearance.

Miss Lancaster was kicked and stamped on as she cradled the injured Mr Maltby.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sophie Lancaster died in 2007 after being attacked (Lancashire Police/PA)

Both fell into comas but Miss Lancaster, a gap-year student, never regained consciousness and died in hospital 13 days later.

A message posted to the foundation’s Facebook page on Tuesday read: “It is with great shock and disbelief that we announce that Sylvia Lancaster has passed away.

“She died early this morning in Blackburn hospital.

“She had suffered from ill health for the last couple of years, but her death was sudden and unexpected.

“Sylvia had such a powerful life force; we cannot imagine a world without her in it.

“Following Sophie’s brutal murder, Sylvia put her energy into championing people from alternative subcultures and creating educational programmes to tackle prejudice and intolerance.

“She worked tirelessly to combat the inaccurate and lazy stereotyping that all too often leads to violent prejudice and promoted a culture of celebrating difference; something that leads to safer communities for us all.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sylvia Lancaster holds her OBE after it was presented to her by the Prince of Wales at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London in 2014 (Archive/PA)

“Sylvia was formidable.

“She challenged authority and fought for what she believed in.

“Her legacy is that Sophie will never be forgotten, and her daughter’s name will always represent her mission – to stamp out prejudice, hatred and intolerance everywhere.”

Mrs Lancaster was awarded an OBE in 2014 for her work to tackle hate crime.

Her death comes after the Parole Board decided in March that one of her daughter’s killers, Ryan Herbert, can be released on licence, 15 years after he took part in the attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal