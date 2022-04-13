Jubilee souvenirs inspired by Queen’s famous postage stamp portrait on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jubilee souvenirs inspired by Queen’s famous postage stamp portrait on sale

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 1:45 pm
The Royal Collection Machin Platinum Jubilee souvenir range ((Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)
Official Platinum Jubilee souvenirs – inspired by the renowned postage stamp profile portrait of the Queen – have gone on sale.

The contemporary Royal Collection range includes a tea towel, reusable coffee cup, hair scrunchie, silk scarf and jigsaw puzzle, and is based on Arnold Machin’s 1967 clay relief sculpture of the monarch.

The Jubilee tea towel
One of the most reproduced images of all time, the side-on likeness of Elizabeth II has featured on all British definitive postage stamps since 1967.

It was a reworking of a design Machin created for the introduction of decimal coinage, which featured on British coins from 1968 until 1984.

Items in the new Jubilee range
The range of homeware items and accessories features the Queen’s silhouette repeated in a variety of shades of patriotic red, white and blue.

The tea towel costs £9.95, a recycled leather luggage tag £7.95, a 750-piece jigsaw puzzle is £14.95 and the reusable coffee cup £10.95, while a coffee mug emblazoned with the year “2022” is £20.

The fridge magnet set featuring Arnold Machin's famous design
Other items include a luxury silk scarf in blue hues priced at £150, a silk hair scrunchie for £35, a wooden tea tray costing £19.95 and a set of four magnets for £5.95.

The products, available at Royal Collection Trust shops or at www.rct.uk/shop, follow the Royal Collection’s Jubilee commemorative chinaware, official emblem range and Platinum Jubilee English sparkling wine.

The silk scarf, priced at £150
Before 1967, postage stamps were based on photographs of the Queen taken by Dorothy Wilding.

Twenty-four of Wilding’s portraits will go on display in a special Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Accession exhibition at this year’s summer opening of Buckingham Palace from July 22 until October 2.

