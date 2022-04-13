Afghan charity founder receives honorary degree at daughter’s graduation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK

Afghan charity founder receives honorary degree at daughter’s graduation

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 5:41 pm
Dr Sarah Fane and daughter Antonia at their graduation ceremony (Bristol University/PA)
Dr Sarah Fane and daughter Antonia at their graduation ceremony (Bristol University/PA)

A woman whose charity work helped more than 500,000 Afghan children has been given an honorary degree at her daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Dr Sarah Fane set up Afghan Connection in 2002, a charity which built or renovated nearly 180 schools, supported healthcare and has been credited with sparking the ongoing renaissance in Afghan cricket.

She also engaged in hands-on medical work, delivering babies in mountain villages and even disguising herself as a man so she could reach patients during the war against the Soviet Union.

On Tuesday in recognition of her work she received an honorary degree from her alma mater, the University of Bristol, at the same ceremony in which her daughter Antonia graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts and French.

Dr Fane receives her honorary degree
Dr Fane returned to the University of Bristol to receive an honorary degree (University of Bristol/PA)

Dr Fane said: “I had the most inspiring day at Bristol receiving my honorary degree.

“It was particularly special that my daughter Antonia graduated at the same ceremony and that my mother, husband and two of my other children were in the audience – three generations.

“It was 33 years ago that my mother came to the same hall to watch me graduate in medicine. Bristol gave us all a day we shall never forget.”

Dr Fane, who now runs the Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation, spent the elective year of her medicine degree in Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, in 1987 and visited again two years later.

“It was a very tribal area and you could hear the war across the border,” she said.

“The area had one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world and I saw some truly shocking things.

“At night I was escorted by a man with a gun to the labour ward to deliver babies.”

After spending more than a decade working in the NHS and raising her four children, she visited Afghanistan at the request of a friend to advise on a clinic.

Dr Sarah Fane in Afghanistan
Dr Fane travelled to Afghanistan over several decades (University of Bristol/PA)

“What I saw astonished me,” she said.

“They’d had war for 23 years and there was sheer devastation everywhere.

“As a mother myself, it was deeply upsetting to see families torn apart by war and mothers who could not feed their children.”

She set up her charity soon after, first aiming to modernise and improve medical facilities before moving on to schools.

Subsequently the charity also began to train cricket coaches and provide equipment, going on to create 110 pitches in the country.

“There was this huge groundswell of support for cricket,” Dr Fane said.

“Loads of kids wanted to play and we were there to coach them.”

Dr Fane, who received an OBE for her work in Afghanistan in 2013, ultimately wound down the charity in 2020 when it seemed it would have to start paying taxes to the Taliban.

“After 18 years of transparency I couldn’t look my donors in the eyes and tell them we were doing that,” she said.

Sarah Fane with cricketers in Afghanistan
Afghan Connection has been credited with sparking a renaissance in Afghan cricket (University of Bristol/PA)

Daughter Antonia, who is now teaching in Kent, said: “I am so proud of everything my mum has achieved, she is always putting everyone else before herself.”

Professor Sarah Purdy, the University of Bristol’s pro vice-chancellor for student experience, said: “Dr Fane’s story is one of determination, defiance of odds and a deep, deep desire to help.

“We’re immeasurably proud that she’s an alumna of the University of Bristol and honoured to welcome her back to celebrate her achievements.”

