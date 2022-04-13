Vegan diets may be linked to better health in dogs, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Vegan diets may be linked to better health in dogs, study suggests

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 7:01 pm
Vegan diets may be linked to better health in dogs, study suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)
Vegan diets may be linked to better health in dogs, study suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nutritious vegan diets for dogs may be linked to better health, and could be less hazardous, than traditional meat-based diets, a new study suggests.

There could be a number of reasons dog owners choose unusual diets for their pets, including concerns for the environment, the treatment of animals used as food and the health of their furry friends.

Researchers found that overall, dogs on conventional diets were less healthy than dogs on raw meat or vegan diets.

Andrew Knight, of the University of Winchester, and colleagues found that while the animals on raw meat diets appeared to be healthier than those on vegan diets, several factors prevented them from concluding raw meat diets are healthier.

According to the study, dogs on raw meat diets were significantly younger than dogs on vegan diets, which could help explain why they appeared to be healthier.

Additionally, those on raw meat diets were less likely to be taken to a vet.

While this could be a sign of better health, prior research has indicated owners of dogs on raw meat diets are less likely to visit a vet.

Until now, research into the health effects of conventional versus unconventional dog diets has been limited.

The authors said: “We believe our study of 2,536 dogs is by far the largest study published to date, exploring health outcomes of dogs fed vegan and meat-based diets.

“It analysed a range of objective data, as well as owner opinions and reported veterinary assessments of health.

“It revealed that the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choices for dogs are nutritionally sound vegan diets.”

Further research is needed to confirm whether a raw meat or a vegan diet is associated with better dog health outcomes.

Prior research has linked raw meat diets to increased risk of pathogens and nutritional deficiencies, the study suggests.

In light of both the new and previous findings, the researchers suggest a nutritionally sound vegan diet may be the healthiest and least hazardous choice for dogs.

The findings are published in the PLoS ONE journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal