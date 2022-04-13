Harry and Meghan’s foundation announces new philanthropic grants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Harry and Meghan’s foundation announces new philanthropic grants

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 7:03 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable body has announced it is investing in more organisations that have “taken a lead in improving our digital community”.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has awarded “philanthropic grants” to a project working to give voices to local communities, and another funding academic research aimed at addressing the “challenges and opportunities of social media”.

The charitable body said on its website: “Archewell Foundation believes that new innovations in technology and media should strengthen our communities, empower families, restore trust in information, and ensure that all of us – especially our children and grandchildren – can experience a better and safer world online.

“That’s why today we’re announcing a series of philanthropic grants in organisations that have taken a lead in improving our digital community.”

The foundation stated it was investing in the organisation Cortico’s Local Voices Network, a collaboration with MIT’s Centre for Constructive Communication, where the conversations of participating groups of people about their lives are recorded.

Software is used to allow the topics and issues discussed to be analysed by researchers and so give a platform for individuals whose voices might not be reflected in decision making.

The foundation is also supporting the Institute for Rebooting Social Media, a new three-year initiative at the Berkman Klein Centre for Internet and Society at Harvard University, which aims to address urgent concerns around social media like hate speech and misinformation.

The charitable body is backing the institution’s new fellowship programme which will bring together experts and new innovators from diverse backgrounds to collaborate on impact-oriented projects that address the challenges and opportunities of social media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal