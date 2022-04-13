Boy, 16, dies in stabbing after police called to reports of fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boy, 16, dies in stabbing after police called to reports of fight

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 9:49 pm
Police at the scene in Lewisham after a 16-year-old boy died in a stabbing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Police at the scene in Lewisham after a 16-year-old boy died in a stabbing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has died in a stabbing after police were called to reports of a fight in south-east London.

The teenager was found with fatal injuries in Lewisham on Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly after 4pm to a venue in Angus Street following reports of a fight in progress, Scotland Yard said.

The boy was found with stab injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene, in what the Met said is the fourth teenage homicide of the year in the capital.

Police at the scene in Lewisham after a 16-year-old boy died in a stabbing
Police at the scene in Lewisham after a 16-year-old boy died in a stabbing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police said the boy’s family have been made aware of the incident and that no arrests have been made.

The Met have made an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them, and a Section 60 Order granting additional stop and search powers to police has been authorised for the whole borough of Lewisham.

A record number of teenagers suffered violent deaths in London last year, with 30 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police, passing a previous peak of 29 in 2008.

