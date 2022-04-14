Goalkeeper Ben Foster backs ‘not in our nets’ campaign to help whales and dolphins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Goalkeeper Ben Foster backs ‘not in our nets’ campaign to help whales and dolphins

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 2:47 am
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster with his #notinournets towel (WDC/PA)
Goalkeeper Ben Foster is backing a “not in our nets” wildlife campaign to highlight the plight of whales and dolphins dying in fishing nets.

The Watford FC keeper is supporting the campaign by wildlife charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to raise awareness of the deaths of marine mammals when they get tangled up in fishing gear.

The charity says that globally hundreds of thousands of dolphins, porpoises and whales suffocate to death when they are accidentally caught as “bycatch” in nets used to catch fish species and cannot get to the surface to breathe.

More than 1,000 a year die in UK waters alone, according to WDC – roughly one for every goal hitting the net in a Premier League season.

Foster is showing his support for the campaign by using a specially designed and 100% sustainable towel in a number of Premier League fixtures.

He has also recorded a message for fans on his The Cycling GK YouTube channel and has signed a number of the limited edition dolphin towels, which will be given away to fans as part of efforts to promote the campaign.

He said: “It’s my job to keep things out of nets – to make important saves.

“So I got involved with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation #NotInOurNets campaign to use my role in football as a platform for change, to help save whales and dolphins and keep them out of nets.

“Around 1,000 goals hit the back of the net in a Premier League season, and more than 1,000 dolphins and porpoises die in UK fishing nets every year.

“By putting pressure on our fisheries ministers, we can keep dolphins safe in UK seas. Follow @whalesorg, share their posts, use the hashtag #NotInOurNets and go to

whales.org/notinournetsto

take action.”

WDC says bycatch is the biggest killer of dolphins and whales worldwide, and that while the UK and devolved governments have a legal duty to prevent these deaths, too little has been done for too long.

The charity is calling for ministers to act urgently to set clear and ambitious goals to prevent bycatch and timelines for achieving the targets.

