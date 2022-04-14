Charles and Camilla to represent the Queen at Royal Maundy Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charles and Camilla to represent the Queen at Royal Maundy Service

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 3:11 am
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Niall Carson/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Niall Carson/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will attend the Royal Maundy service representing the Queen who will miss the event.

Charles and Camilla will join the congregation at St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, for the annual service which is an important fixture in the royal calendar.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday the head of state would not be taking part, and the prince would fulfil the ancient duty of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts.

The Queen's programme of engagements
The Queen during the 2019 Royal Maundy service (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

It is understood the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, was unable to commit to the event and so the heir to the throne was asked to represent her.

The monarch attended the recent service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

On four occasions a member of the royal family has stood in for the Queen at the Royal Maundy service, the last time was in 1970 when the Queen Mother distributed the Maundy money on behalf of her daughter who was on tour in New Zealand.

When Charles and Camilla arrive at the chapel they will be welcomed by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who gave the address at Philip’s memorial service.

Royal visit to Southend-on-Sea
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will represent the Queen at this year’s Royal Maundy service (Justin Tallis/PA)

Following tradition they will be presented with nosegays – sweet smelling bouquets – which in centuries past were used to ward off unpleasant smells during the ceremony.

For the past two years the service has not been held due to the pandemic and instead the Queen wrote to recipients of Maundy money, who received the coins in the post, to thank them for their community work which earned them their nominations.

This year Charles will distribute the Maundy coins to 96 men and 96 women – as the Queen will be 96 this year, celebrating her birthday on April 21.

Each recipient receives two purses, one red and one white.

Maundy Service
Maundy money from a previous service (Royal Mint)

The white purse is filled with uniquely minted Maundy money – silver 10p and 3p pieces – to the value of 96 pence.

In the red pouch is a £5 coin and a 50p coin portraying the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Both coins have been newly minted this year.

The Royal Maundy is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.

