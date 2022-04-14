Suspect remains in custody as police in Ireland probe murders of two men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Suspect remains in custody as police in Ireland probe murders of two men

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 8:37 am Updated: April 14, 2022, 9:29 am
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

A man remains in custody in Ireland as police investigate the murders of two men who detectives believe may have met their killer online.

Gardai are conducting two separate murder inquiries after the violent deaths of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, in the town of Sligo on the west coast.

Both men were found dead in their own homes this week having suffered extensive injuries.

Sligo deaths
Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee (Garda/PA)

Detectives are investigating a potential homophobic motive and have issued safety advice to people using dating apps.

The suspect, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of Mr Snee’s body in his apartment in Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The man, who was detained in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday, remained in custody on Thursday. Detectives can question him for a total of 24 hours, excluding breaks.

Mr Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Sligo deaths
Gardai remove the body of Michael Snee from his home in Sligo (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are also investigating a third recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder investigations.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Garda Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken said gardai were keeping an “open mind” about motivation.

“We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate-related motive to these murders,” he said.

Irish premier Micheal Martin and other Government ministers have condemned the murders and LGBT Ireland, a support service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, has expressed shock and concern.

Vigils for the two victims have been planned in Sligo, Dublin and several other cities across Ireland on Friday evening.

