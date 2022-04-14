Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 11:37 am
The Queen, whose last major event was the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, is expected to miss the Easter Sunday service (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The Queen, whose last major event was the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, is expected to miss the Easter Sunday service (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Queen is expected to miss another traditional event of the Easter period, the Sunday service attended by the royal family this weekend.

The event is a staple in the royal calendar but the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not be joining other members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are representing the Queen at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service, also at the chapel, after Buckingham Palace announced on Friday the monarch would not be attending.

The 95-year-old monarch has been carrying out virtual events (Buckingham Palace/PA)
The 95-year-old monarch has been carrying out virtual events (Buckingham Palace/PA)

It is understood Charles and Camilla will also miss the Easter Sunday service.

The monarch attended the recent service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

The 95-year-old monarch reached her Platinum Jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month.

After spending a night in hospital last October she spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal