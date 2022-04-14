Chester Zoo celebrates birth of one of world’s most endangered primates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Chester Zoo celebrates birth of one of world's most endangered primates

By Press Association
April 14, 2022
A critically endangered baby cotton-top tamarin has been born at Chester Zoo. (Chester Zoo/PA)
A critically endangered baby cotton-top tamarin has been born at Chester Zoo. (Chester Zoo/PA)

A British zoo has celebrated the birth of a cotton-top tamarin monkey which is one of the world’s most endangered primates.

Keepers at Chester Zoo, in Cheshire, have said they are “overjoyed” by the arrival of the rare miniature monkey.

The newborn is the first to be born at the zoo in 22 years, measuring just 10cm from head to tail and weighing only 40 grams.

Primate experts at the zoo have said it is “incredibly special” to witness first-time parents, three-year-old Treat and five-year-old Leo, settling into family life.

“We strongly suspected that Treat was pregnant from our regular monitoring of her weight and seeing her belly swell, but it was a fantastic surprise nonetheless to see a tiny little ball of fluff clinging onto her back one morning,” zookeeper Siobhan Ward said.

“The baby will be carried around by both parents for around the next six months – but it’s actually dad who’s been doing most of the carrying so far, passing it to mum for feeds while he stays protectively close by.

“It’s incredibly special to be able to see the little one so soon after its birth and after opening its eyes for the first time to take in the world.”

It is estimated that just 2,000 breeding tamarins remain in the wild and their numbers are predicted to decline by 80% in the next 20 years, making them one of rarest of all primate species.

A critically endangered baby cotton-top tamarin has been born at Chester Zoo. (Chester Zoo/PA)
A critically endangered baby cotton-top tamarin has been born at Chester Zoo. (Chester Zoo/PA)

The miniature monkeys are native to a small area in northern Colombia but only 5% of their original habitat now remains intact due to mass deforestation and the illegal wildlife trade is another significant threat to their survival.

“It wasn’t that long ago that these miniature primates were seen as quite a common species, so their dramatic demise over the last few years shows just how a species thought to be safe can change so rapidly,” said Nick Davis, Chester Zoo’s Deputy Curator of Mammals.

“Cotton-top tamarins have an iconic look with their voluminous plume of white fur on the tops of their head.

“This crest of hair raises up when then they get excited, or feel that they need to warn off danger, making them look bigger and more intimidating.

“It’s these distinctive looks that tends to draw poachers to them.”

