Commonwealth Globe unveiled at Tower of London for Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Commonwealth Globe unveiled at Tower of London for Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 8:39 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 10:45 pm
The Commonwealth of Nations’ Globe in the White Tower at the Tower of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Commonwealth of Nations’ Globe in the White Tower at the Tower of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A “Commonwealth of Nations Globe” featuring stones collected from the UK’s highest peaks has been unveiled at the Tower of London ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The blue globe, which sits inside a silver crown on a blue and gold cushion, will become a centrepiece in a beacon-lighting ceremony, a key event taking place over the long June weekend to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The globe was accompanied by a 70-piece military band on Thursday as it was paraded through the grounds of the London landmark, where it will remain on public display for seven weeks.

A member of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets (centre) holding the globe during its arrival at the Tower of London
A member of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets (centre) holding the globe during its arrival at the Tower of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen’s pageantmaster Bruno Peek presented the globe to Tower of London Governor Brigadier Andrew Jackson.

Its design features platinum, diamond, gold and silver elements, representing the monarch’s four jubilees.

Stones were also collected from the top of the four highest British peaks – Mount Snowdon in Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland, Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland and Scafell Pike in England.

These were attached to the base of the crown to symbolise the coming together of the four nations in celebration of the Jubilee.

Platinum Jubilee
The globe will serve as a tribute to the Queen’s 70 years as head of the 54 Commonwealth nations (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The globe will be kept in the Tower of London’s White Tower in the run-up to the Jubilee weekend, before featuring in the lighting of the Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace on June 2.

“It’s a unique piece of art made by British craftsmen for a unique Queen, made through a lot of love, dedication and skill,” Mr Peek, who designed the globe, said.

He added that he wanted the globe to serve as a tribute to the Queen’s 70 years as head of the 54 Commonwealth nations.

More than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be lit across the UK and Commonwealth on the first evening of the extended four-day Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June, building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations.

The specifics of how the globe will be used in the beacon ceremony have not yet been revealed, but it is understood it will be an important feature.

Platinum Jubilee
The globe will be on display in the White Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Peek said: “We are thrilled that the Commonwealth Globe will go on display at the Tower of London, one of the UK’s iconic buildings. We are looking forward to it being used in the lighting of the Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen has been a light to the country and the participation of so many people in the beacons project will be a fitting tribute to her.”

Brig Jackson said: “We are delighted that the many visitors to the Tower of London from both the United Kingdom and overseas will have the opportunity to view the Commonwealth Globe and be part of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]