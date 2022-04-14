Fuel leak thwarts Nasa’s dress rehearsal for moon rocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fuel leak thwarts Nasa’s dress rehearsal for moon rocket

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 10:21 pm
Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket (Joel Kowsky/Nasa via AP)
Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket (Joel Kowsky/Nasa via AP)

Nasa’s latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of troubling equipment trouble.

The launch team had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket when the leak cropped up. This was Nasa’s third shot at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon.

This time, the launch team managed to load some super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen into the core stage of the 30-story Space Launch System rocket, but fell far short of the full amount.

Liquid hydrogen is extremely hazardous, with officials noting that the systems had been checked for leaks prior to the test.

Technicians deliberately left the smaller upper stage empty, after discovering a bad valve last week.

The helium valve inside the upper stage cannot be replaced until the rocket is back in its hangar at Kennedy Space Centre.

Two previous countdown attempts were marred by fan issues and a large hand-operated valve that workers mistakenly left closed at the pad last week.

Officials said via Twitter that they are assessing their next steps.

Nasa had been targeting June for the launch debut of the 322-foot SLS rocket. The empty Orion capsule on top will be sent on a four to six-week mission around the moon and back.

Astronauts will strap in for the second test flight around the moon, planned for 2024. That would be followed as early as 2025 with the first lunar landing by astronauts since 1972.

Nasa plans to announce the crews for these two missions this summer.

